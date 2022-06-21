Tuesday's primaries: Mo Brooks, Muriel Bowser, and battling Georgia slates

Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast votes in primary elections that included Georgia runoffs for both parties, Alabama's Senate race, and Washington, D.C.'s mayoral contest.

In Alabama, Republican Rep. Mo Brooks is facing off against attorney Katie Britt. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Brooks in April 2021 but revoked his endorsement in March 2022, claiming Brooks had gone "woke" by suggesting it was time for the GOP to move past Trump's stolen election claims. Trump endorsed Britt in June 2022 after she and Brooks advanced to a runoff. In the first round of voting, which took place in late May, Britt took 45.2 percent of the vote with Brooks in a distant second at 28.6 percent.

In Georgia, where Trump's chosen candidates for state-level office were soundly defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and his allies, one congressional runoff offers the former president another shot at revenge. Trump has endorsed former Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones, while Kemp is backing businessman Mike Collins. Collins finished first in the crowded first round, receiving 25.6 percent of the vote with Jones four points behind.

Also in Georgia, State Rep. Bee Nguyen (D), Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams' pick for secretary of state, is facing former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler for the chance to take on Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger. Nguyen beat Dawkins-Haigler by more than 25 points in the first round.

In Washington, D.C.'s Democratic mayoral primary, two-term incumbent Muriel Bowser faces three challengers, most notably Councilman Robert White.