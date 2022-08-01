The high-profile primaries to watch on Tuesday

After a relatively quiet July, midterms primaries are back starting Tuesday, when voters in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington will cast their votes in a series of high-profile and contentious races.

Perhaps most notable among the Aug. 2 contests is the governor's race out of Arizona, where Republican candidates Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson are battling it out in what's being viewed as a proxy fight between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is expected to win the Democratic nomination.

In Kansas, voters will decide whether to amend the state Constitution to allow the Kansas Legislature the power to regulate abortion. If the referendum succeeds, state lawmakers are expected to move to ban the procedure. The public will also decide which candidates will face off in the general election for governor, among other contests.

Up in Michigan, incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running unopposed in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, while conservative commentator Tudor Dixon leads the rather inexperienced pack of candidates on the other side of the ticket. Down ballot, Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens will face off against colleague Rep. Andy Levin, and GOP Rep. Peter Meijer, who voted for Trump's second impeachment, will try and fend off a challenge from '"election-denier" John Gibbs, writes MSNBC.

In Missouri, disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens (R) is attempting a comeback via the Senate (much to the GOP's chagrin), while over in Washington state, Republican Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse will try and succeed against pro-Trump challengers, USA Today reports.