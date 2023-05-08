Rep. Colin Allred: A deeper look at the man hoping to unseat Ted Cruz

If Democratic Rep. Colin Allred has anything to say about it, fellow Texan Sen. Ted Cruz's (R) days in U.S. Congress are numbered. On May 3, the former officially launched his campaign to unseat the well-known senator, who has so far managed to survive every political challenge levied against him. "We don't have to be embarrassed by our senator. We can get a new one," Allred, also a former NFL linebacker, remarked in a video announcing his candidacy. When "Texans were freezing in the dark," he said, Cruz "jetted off to Cancun. He'll do anything to get on Fox News, but can't be bothered trying to help keep rural Texas hospitals open." He "spends months trying to whip up phony culture wars, but not a minute trying to raise wages or lower drug prices. The struggles of regular Texas just don't interest him."

"Well, they matter to me," Allred continued, "because those struggles are the story of my life."

Humble beginnings

Allred grew up in North Dallas, Texas, where he was raised by his mother, a public school teacher. He never knew his father, and consequently "made a promise to myself" to "do it right" when he became a dad. After graduating from Baylor University on a full-ride football scholarship, Allred deferred his acceptance to law school to join the NFL, where he played for five seasons before sustaining a career-ending injury. Later focused on his career as a civil rights attorney, he served in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under former President Barack Obama before eventually returning to private practice. He first decided to run for office in 2018, when he successfully ousted longtime Dallas-area Rep. Pete Sessions (R) in a hard-fought battle. As noted by Texas Monthly, his victory was certainly aided in large part by Democratic momentum created by then-Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke, who came extremely close but ultimately failed to usurp Cruz. "You believed in us when all the pundits didn't, when the experts said it wasn't possible," Allred told his supporters after his victory. "And that belief has paid off tonight." His Dallas-area district has since been redrawn to "become more favorable for Democrats," meaning the party should be able to easily retain the seat come 2024, writes The New York Times.