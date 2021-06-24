12-story Miami-area condo tower collapses

About half of an apartment tower in Surfside, Florida, collapsed early Thursday morning, prompting a massive search-and-rescue effort from Miami-Dade and Broward County first responders. "We're on the scene so it's still very active," said Surfside Police Sgt. Marian Cruz. "What I can tell you is the building is 12 floors. The entire back side of the building has collapsed." There is no official report of injuries or deaths, "but a firefighter on the scene could be heard saying there are multiple casualties," the Miami Herald reports.

The Champlain Towers South Condo was built in 1981, with more than 100 units, a block north of Miami Beach city limits. A few two-bedroom apartments were currently on the market, listed at between $600,000 to $700,000, police said. You can get a sense of the scene from CBS Miami's drone's-eye view.