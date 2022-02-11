CNN's Anderson Cooper announces birth of his 2nd son, a 'wise and thoughtful little chap'

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper revealed "some good news" on his show Thursday night: he has welcomed his second son.

The anchor on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 announced the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper.

"He is healthy and happy," Cooper said. "Even his occasional hiccups are, to me, adorable. He mostly just sleeps and eats and he certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Cooper pubicly welcomed his first son, Wyatt, in April 2020. He's raising the children with Benjamin Maisani, his former partner and "best friend," who is in the process of adopting Wyatt. During the announcement, Cooper paid tribute to his late mother, father, and brother, saying he imagines them "smiling and joyful" about Sebastian's birth. His mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, died in 2019.

"These past 22 months, I have felt them watching over us very strongly, and I already feel their love for Sebastian," he said. "The family I was born into may be gone, but I feel them alive in the family that we have created."

Cooper said he will be taking off the next week and "frankly, the rest of this show" to be with the children before turning things over to CNN anchor John Berman, who was quite emotional over the announcement — and jokingly expressed jealousy over how much sleep Cooper's children are getting, quipping, "I've resented you for this."

Anderson Cooper announces the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, with Benjamin Maisani. pic.twitter.com/GBXiOCUVlV — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 11, 2022

Cooper previously reflected, when announcing the birth of his first son, who was named after his father, that "as a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child." On Thursday, he thanked the surrogate who gave birth to Sebastian, saying, "We'll never forget the kindness of her and her family, and all surrogates who help bring new life and new love into the world."