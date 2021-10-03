'Too soon' to tell if Americans can gather for holidays, Fauci says

"It's just too soon to tell" if Americans will be able to gather in larger groups this holiday season, which is fast approaching, as the coronavirus, buoyed by the Delta variant, continues, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS News' Margaret on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation.

Fauci thinks if the country stays "laser focused" on getting COVID-19 cases that it may be possible, adding that increasing the number of vaccinations and booster shots (where applicable) could go along way toward achieving that goal.

HOLIDAY LOOKAHEAD: "It’s just too soon to tell," Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @margbrennan when pressed whether or not people can safely gather together for Christmas this year. He says the country should instead concentrate on getting COVID cases down. pic.twitter.com/ey0ft9aCOh — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 3, 2021

The comments come on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releasing its latest recommendations for celebrating the holidays, and the agency also doesn't sound particularly confident about the next few months, making it clear that it's still preferable people gather outdoors or virtually, regardless of vaccination status (although the guidance also includes suggestions for people who plan to go ahead.)

Fauci did provide a little more optimism on Sunday, though, telling ABC News' Jon Karl that "we are certainly turning the corner on this particular" surge of infections, which are declining across the United States.