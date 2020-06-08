1. American Giant's The Pant ($78)

"The closest thing to pants that are not real pants," writes Karen Iorio Adelson at NYMag, these so-called treggings comfortably split the difference between workout leggings and jeans. Available in black and two near-blacks, they feature a structured, no-droop waistband and have a small front pocket. Buy it at American Giant.

2. Allbirds Wool Loungers ($95)

"If you want to feel like you're in slippers while actually wearing a perfectly presentable shoe, look no further," writes Madeline Diamond at Travel + Liesure. The newly redesigned and "impressively comfy" slip-on from the cult brand Allbirds is ready for anything, and available in both men's and women's styles. Buy it at Allbirds.

3. Rails Callie Jumpsuit ($109)

Jumpsuits will always be controversial, but they're "perfect for working from home" because they're comfortable and effortlessly stylish. Rails, a company known for its soft flannels, makes this cute jumpsuit from a lightweight linen blend. Buy it at Nordstrom.

4. Eberjey Quincy Icon Pajama Top ($88)

The dream is loose pajamas that look sharp enough to wear for a video conference, and this cotton-modal top inspired by French sailor shirts might just be the one. Paired with slippers, it'll make any workday "just a little more pleasant." Buy it at Eberjey.

5. Lululemon ABC Pant Classic ($128)

"Comfier than jeans and chinos yet far more formal than sweatpants," writes Louis Cheslaw at NYMag, these slim-cut men's trousers are made to be worn round the clock. Young Wall Streeters pair the navy option with a suit jacket, but they're stretchy enough to double as yoga pants or even pajamas. Buy it at Lululemon.

Editor's note: Every week The Week's editors survey product reviews and articles in websites, newspapers, and magazines, to find cool and useful new items we think you'll like. We're now making it easier to purchase these selections through affiliate partnerships with certain retailers. The Week may get a share of the revenue from these purchases.