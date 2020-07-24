This week's question: A British pub has come up with a novel way of enforcing social distancing: an electric fence between bartenders and patrons. The fence isn't usually live, said the landlord of the Star Inn, but "it can be turned on." If you were to rename this pub to reflect its electrifying distancing technology, what would you call it?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Space potty

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Shocking pub" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 28. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 7 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on July 31. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.