This week's question: Miley Cyrus said in an interview she once "made eye contact" with an alien who followed her in a UFO that looked like a "glowing yellow snowplow." She noted that the sighting came after she bought "weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop." If Cyrus were to record a song about this close encounter, what title should she give the track?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: The voice

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Alien Cyrus" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 13 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 6. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.