Lizzo, Jon Batiste, and more react after making it on Obama's list of 2021 favorites: 'Just beyond'

It's that time of year again — when Barack Obama reveals his favorite music, movies, and books of the year, and lauded actors, authors, and artists react in glee and perhaps disbelief that their work made an impact on the former president.

On Friday, Obama released his third of the year-end lists, this one featuring his favorite tunes of 2021. Soon after, mentioned artists like Lizzo, Yebba, and Jon Batiste shared his post across social channels, thanking him for listening while relishing in their presidential Spotify win.