Bernie Sanders echoes progressive chorus against Thursday's solo infrastructure vote

In a protest that's been threatened from the start (but perhaps no one believed would actually happen), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) planned Thursday infrastructure vote is in jeopardy thanks to House progressives, who are upset this is happening without the party's sweeping spending package, writes Bloomberg.

Notably, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is here to echo their call.

"Let's be crystal clear," said Sanders on Tuesday. "If the bipartisan infrastructure bill is passed on its own on Thursday, this will be in violation of an agreement that was reached within the Democratic Caucus in Congress." Pelosi has long purported she would not take up the infrastructure bill without an approved spending package, but then "effectively decoupled" the two on Monday.

"I strongly urge my House colleagues to vote against the bipartisan infrastructure bill until Congress passes a strong reconciliation bill." The roads-and-bridges legislation has already passed the Senate.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday that she will also vote no on Thursday "unless I get some new information here," per Newsweek. And fellow progressive Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) shared similar sentiments, writing in a statement that "progressives will vote for both bills, but a majority of our members will only vote for the infrastructure bill after the president's visionary Build Back Better Act passes."

