The week's big question: What are the implications of Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis?

The possible martyrdom of Trump

Even more than President Trump's supporters, his critics should pray that his coronavirus diagnosis does not knock him out of the presidential race. Why? Because a defeat at the polls is the only way to ensure that Trump does not become a martyr for his agenda.

This is not a ghoulish prediction of Trump's demise. Already there is talk that Republicans in Congress will ask Trump to step down voluntarily in the event that he becomes too sick to perform his duties. There is also speculation that if he refuses, they would trigger the 25th Amendment to install Vice President Mike Pence in the Oval Office and put him on top of the ticket.

Democrats and Never Trump conservatives might prefer to fight Pence rather than Trump in the final stretch of the 2020 race, but they should be careful what they wish for.

For starters, any such eventuality would turn Trump into a martyr with the 40 million Americans who are his die-hard supporters. They will forever feel that they were robbed of an opportunity for another comeback and four more years to advance his agenda. And this lingering sense will encourage more political entrepreneurs to seize the MAGA mantle, a toxic brew of nativism, protectionism and culture wars.

Furthermore, elections are essential for a national reckoning of an incumbent's record. They give a sitting president an opportunity to present his best case and voters to cast their collective judgment. And even though Trump had been trying mightily to discredit the outcome of the 2020 race, the fact is that a loss would still be a repudiation of his agenda and would burst the bubble of political invincibility that he has built around himself.

COVID-19 will not defeat Trumpism. Only a hard fought election can.