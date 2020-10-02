See More Speed Reads
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for coronavirus

9:45 a.m.

Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chair, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, The New York Times reported and an aide to McDaniel confirmed to CNN. She last met with President Trump last Friday, and has been in Michigan, where she lives, since then.

McDaniel has become the latest person close to Trump to test positive for the virus, after Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive early Friday morning. They were on Air Force One with White House adviser Hope Hicks, who seemed to be the first among the Trump team to test positive for the virus. Kathryn Krawczyk

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Barron Trump all test negative for COVID-19

10:29 a.m.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have tested negative for COVID-19, a White House source told CNN on Friday, as has Barron Trump, ABC News reports. The negative tests for the Trump family members — along with a negative test for Vice President Mike Pence — follow President Trump's positive test for the virus, first revealed early Friday morning.

It should be noted, however, that the new results likely come from the same White House testing system which missed the presymptomatic COVID-19 infection of Trump aide Hope Hicks — and that in May, the FDA raised "possible accuracy concerns" with the system, "which is known to have a lower accuracy rate than more intrusive tests," according to The Washington Post. So while the White House outbreak appears limited, The New York Times reports that "top advisers to the president ... said they expected a number of additional cases among people in Mr. Trump's orbit." Jacob Lambert

The scary foreign policy implications of Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

10:16 a.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

As of Friday morning, President Trump's COVID-19 symptoms are reportedly mild and Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for the virus. But if things take a turn for the worse in the White House, with House Speaker (and Democrat) Nancy Pelosi next in line of succession, things could get scary very quickly — and nowhere more so than in foreign policy.

The greatest danger would be the possibility of foreign powers taking advantage of the domestic chaos embroiling the senior leadership of the country to make bold moves on the world stage, perhaps in coordination. Imagine Vladimir Putin making a deeper incursion into Ukraine or attempting to seize one of the Baltic states (probably Lithuania) — while China, in the boldest and riskiest act of all, makes a move against Taiwan.

One or both of these scenarios are likely in the coming decade, as rising or defiant powers seek to test American resolve in attempting to uphold the liberal international order. But a succession crisis would present a unique opportunity to undertake the test ahead of schedule, at a moment when the United States is maximally distracted.

Of course our internal confusion wouldn't guarantee that the U.S. would let the provocation(s) stand. On the contrary, one could imagine a scenario in which some combination of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff bypass a sidelined West Wing to mount a military response.

Would this be a responsible act of bold statesmanship by unelected officials? Or a military coup? Two weeks ago, it seemed we were already living through interesting times. Two weeks from now, we could learn that we hadn't seen anything yet. Damon Linker

Pelosi hopes Trump's diagnosis will lead to 'a saner approach' to fighting coronavirus

10:11 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hopes some action comes of President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

After Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, Pelosi said she "always pray[s] for the president and his family, that they're safe," and guaranteed that Trump will "have the best of care." But "that's we want for everyone in our country," Pelosi continued, spinning Trump's positive test into a call for better COVID-19 protections and treatments for all.

"I hope this will be a moment where people will understand" the importance of the House's next coronavirus relief bill, as well as "testing, tracing, treatment," social distancing, and masks, Pelosi said. "But more than learning, it has to be something that is acted upon," Pelosi continued. After all, "going into crowds unmasked ... was sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen," she added. But she's "nonetheless hopeful that it will be a transition to a saner approach to what this virus is all about."

Trump and the first lady reported their positive diagnoses early Friday morning. As of 10 a.m. EDT Friday, Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence, Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Trump's son Barron Trump had tested negative for the virus. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump is reportedly experiencing 'cold-like symptoms' and has appeared 'lethargic'

9:46 a.m.
President Donald Trump makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on October 1, 2020.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, and he is reportedly experiencing "mild" symptoms.

Trump announced in a tweet that he and first lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the coronavirus, though the White House did not immediately clarify whether the president was experiencing any symptoms. On Friday, The New York Times reported that Trump is "showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus, but mild ones," and he reportedly has "what one person described as cold-like symptoms."

Additionally, Bloomberg reports that Trump aides on Wednesday began to sense that he "was feeling poorly" and "seemed exhausted" but thought this was due to his busy campaign schedule. The Times similarly reports that Trump "seemed lethargic" at a Thursday fundraiser and reportedly fell asleep on Air Force One on the way back from his Wednesday rally. NBC News also confirmed that Trump is experiencing mild symptoms, with an official saying that it's "business as usual" for the president.

The White House, according to the Times, is still discussing a treatment plan for Trump, and officials are also reportedly considering whether to have the president deliver an address to the nation or some other kind of statement. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told CNN on Friday that he has spoken to Trump and that the president "sounded good, sounded upbeat." Brendan Morrow

Trump aides reportedly think he'll 'face a harsh judgment from voters' after COVID-19 diagnosis

9:06 a.m.
US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 1, 2020, following campaign events in New Jersey.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Aides to President Trump reportedly believe he'll "face a harsh judgment from voters" after contracting COVID-19.

After Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for COVID-19, The New York Times reported that "strategists in both parties and even senior aides to Mr. Trump said the president would face a harsh judgment from voters for throwing the country into greater uncertainty after one of the most trying years in American history."

The Times goes on to report that advisers to Trump acknowledge that his positive diagnosis will "remind voters of how dismissive" he has been about the coronavirus. "Mr. Trump's recklessness, one adviser admitted, amounted to a political 'disaster,'" the Times writes. Trump has continued to hold large rallies amid the pandemic and rarely worn a mask, and he told journalist Bob Woodward that he wanted to downplay the risks of COVID-19.

Democratic pollster Geoff Garin told the Times that Trump "is now in the position of becoming exhibit No. 1 for the failure of his leadership on coronavirus, and he runs the risk that his supporters will feel misled by his dismissiveness of the virus and the need for precautions," while Republican consultant Rob Stutzman told the Times that "it's hard to imagine this doesn't end his hopes of re-election."

Ultimately, the Times writes that Trump's "personal indifference toward the virus could threaten his own health, the stability of the country and his already dimming hopes for re-election." Brendan Morrow

Pence tests negative for COVID-19 after Trump's diagnosis

8:16 a.m.
Vice President Mike Pence waves after speaking during a campaign rally at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on September 25, 2020 in Newport News, Virginia.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19 following President Trump's positive coronavirus diagnosis.

Pence's press secretary, Devin O'Malley, announced in a tweet that both the vice president and his wife, Karen Pence, tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday morning.

"Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery," O'Malley said.

The news came after Trump said that both he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, immediately prompting concern regarding who close to the president may have been exposed to the coronavirus. The New York Times reports that "top advisers to the president described themselves as in a state of shock and said they expected a number of additional cases among people in Mr. Trump's orbit." One of Trump's closest aides, Hope Hicks, had previously tested positive.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who debated Trump on Tuesday, is expected to be tested for COVID-19 on Friday morning, CNN reports. Brendan Morrow

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta puts Trump's odds of surviving COVID-19 at 'greater than 90 percent'

7:44 a.m.

President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night, and "obviously, given the president's age and his pre-existing illnesses, he's going to be at increased risk from this disease," CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on Friday morning's New Day. "Still, the odds are very much in his favor ... greater than 90 percent, 95 percent chance that he will get through this."

We know that his age, 244 pounds of weight, heart disease, and cholesterol level put Trump at higher risk, Gupta said. "When you're at his age, 65 to 74, it's about a five times greater likelihood that somebody will be hospitalized for this, as compared to somebody younger." But we don't know lots of other important information, he added, like whether he has symptoms or when he was infected, and "we still don't have full vision on his past medical history," including the story behind "that strange visit to Walter Reed back in November."

Either way, Trump now has to isolate — not quarantine, isolate — for up to 14 days now, Gupta advised. and everyone he's been in contact with will "need to be quarantined, not just tested."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "kept on working for several days and then it got worse over time," George Stephanopoulos said on Friday's Good Morning America. ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton said Trump will likely avoid the worst but not get off scot free: "About 80 percent of people infected with COVID-19 do not require hospitalization. That doesn't mean, though, that their disease course will be mild. It just means that they can be managed in a home environment. And we also know that 45 percent of those infected — up to 45 percent — will show no symptoms." Peter Weber

