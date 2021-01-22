The week's big question: What will define the Biden presidency?

Normal isn't enough

As he begins what will likely be a single term as president, Joe Biden faces one big choice: Will he be a candidate of restoration to Obama's America? Or will he be a man who leaves his own unique legacy?

So far, Biden is doing the important early work of undoing many of the wrongs of the Trump administration. But he has just two years of a guaranteed Democratic majority in Congress. With the Senate as divided as it is, he doesn't have the all-clear to do whatever he'd like, especially as long as the filibuster continues to exist. But he's almost surely looking at the friendliest legislature he's going to get.

Will he push for a significant expansion of the Affordable Care Act, ideally with a public option, or will he stop at reinstating the individual mandate and a Medicaid expansion? Will he finally bring the U.S. in line with other wealthy developed nations and implement a much-needed program of national paid parental leave and universal childcare, or will he rely on inadequate child tax credits and other acts of minor assistance that don't actually solve the problem?

He has already recommitted the United States to the Paris Climate Accords; will he use his power to move the U.S. closer to something like a Green New Deal, or stay on the path of too little, too late? And when it comes to women's rights, will Biden maintain the standard Democratic status quo — repealing the Global Gag Rule, restoring Title X family planning funding — or will he spend some of his political capital pushing Congress to repeal the Hyde Amendment, a law that often leaves poor women unable to afford abortions, and the Helms Amendment, which bars U.S. funding from covering safe and legal abortion procedures overseas?

Will Biden ensure that voting rights, which Republicans have systematically stripped from African Americans under the guise of “preventing election fraud,” are restored and strengthened, or will he allow the long-standing lie that eventually culminated in an attack on the Capitol continue to undermine the ability of all Americans to cast a ballot? Will Biden's America merely return to pre-Trump refugee resettlement numbers, or will the president push to radically expand the number of people to whom our nation opens its arms?

Over and over again, the presidents who have left the greatest legacies are those who moved us forward toward justice, transitioned us into peace, and strengthened the safety net so fewer fell through. No storied leader's tombstone says, "He made America okay again." Biden can decide that now is time we need exceptional progress, and he can choose to lead with exceptional ambition and urgency. Or he can decide that the pre-Trump status quo is good enough — and so is being a footnote in history.