Boeing to deliver its final 747 plane, bringing an end to the world's most iconic jet

For decades, the Boeing 747 has been a hallmark of aviation, with the world's first jumbo jet helping to usher in the modern era of air travel.

That will come to an end this week, though, as Boeing prepares to roll out its very last 747.

Reuters reported that the plane, a 747-8 freighter, will be delivered to cargo airline Atlas Air on Tuesday, more than 50 years after the first 747 was pulled out of the hanger.

First manufactured in 1968, the 747 became instantly recognizable for its wide body and iconic hump that made up part of a second deck. Through the decades, it remained the most notable symbol of luxury in the skies.

Its numbers are dwindling, though, thanks to dated technology and competition from brands like Airbus. Data cited by CNN from aviation analytics firm Cirium reported that only 44 passenger versions of the 747 remain in use. However, there are still over 300 freighter versions in the skies.

Numerous government planes also use the 747, including the U.S. presidential aircraft, Air Force One.

However, in the era of ever-changing transportation technologies, the 747 has reached its last legs.

Workers at the Boeing factory in Everett, Washington, told The Seattle Times of their memories working on the legendary plane.

Darrell Marmion, a top engineer at Boeing who retired last November, told the Times, "I'm retiring with my airplane. I'm actually glad at the timing, because I do care so much for the airplane."

"One of my earliest memories in life was about five years old and my dad taking me on a tour of the mock-up of the first 747," Marmion added. "You just look at the shape of it and you know what it is. It's timeless and classic."