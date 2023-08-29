6 books to get cozy with this fall

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Even though reading is a year-round activity, autumn is the perfect season to curl up with a new book. So as the end of summer draws closer, grab a warm drink, sweater and fresh stack of books, because these are some highly anticipated book releases you won't want to miss.

September

"The Fraud" by Zadie Smith (September 5)

Bestselling author Zadie Smith's newest historical fiction novel, "The Fraud," is based on a real-life court case that divided 19th-century England. The Tichborne trial, in which a working-class butcher claimed to be the heir to a vast fortune, captivated Victorian England for years. Smith tries to capture that feverish interest through a cast of characters, including Eliza Touchet, the housekeeper of Victorian novelist William Ainsworth, and Andrew Bogle, the formerly enslaved Jamaican man and star witness for the Tichborne case. Smith's fans will instantly recognize the earmarks of her style: "the boisterous narrative intelligence; the ear for dialogue; the chronic absence of boring sentences," Abhrajyoti Chakraborty wrote for The Guardian. Preorder here.

"Land of Milk and Honey" by C Pam Zhang (September 26)

C Pam Zhang's "exquisite and seductive second novel" centers on an unnamed young chef living in a post-apocalyptic, not-so-distant future, where smog has spread and blocked out the sun, Publisher's Weekly summarized. With food crops disappearing, the chef takes a job, working for an "elite research community" on a mountain in Italy where the fridges are packed with endangered meats and bountiful produce. As she begins cooking exclusively for those who can afford to escape the climate disaster, the narrator grapples with what it means to survive in a highly inequitable world. "Mournful and luscious," Kirkus Reviews raved, "a gothic novel for the twilight of the Anthropocene Era." Preorder here.