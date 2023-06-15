6 beach reads to look forward to this summer

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

The first official day of summer is almost here, which means the season for beach reads is upon us. Whether you've already made a dent in your to-be-read pile since spring or not, these are a few upcoming summer book releases that are creating a buzz.

June

"Wannabe: Reckonings with the Pop Culture That Shapes Me" by Aisha Harris (June 13)

Aisha Harris, a culture critic and co-host of NPR's "Pop Culture Happy Hour," weaves her pop culture expertise and personal anecdotes together in her debut essay collection, "Wannabe: Reckonings with the Pop Culture That Shapes Me," out mid-June. Kirkus Reviews calls the collection a "vibrant well-researched view on how current pop culture both reflects and informs our society." Harris examines the role TV shows, films and music played in shaping her life. She laments about her role as a Black critic tasked with critiquing Black art and interrogates the evolution of the "Black friend" trope through films like "She's All That" and more contemporary shows like "New Girl." "For readers already inclined to read culture to understand themselves, 'Wannabe' is a compelling affirmation that they're looking in the right place," Elamin Abdelmahmoud wrote for The New York Times. Order here.

"I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home" by Lorrie Moore (June 20)

It has been over a decade since Lorrie Moore has published a novel, her last being 2009's "A Gate at the Stairs." She has made a name for herself over her four-decade career with gripping short stories and prose that lingers with fans and critics alike. Her latest novel explores love, mortality, loss and rebirth while oscillating between 2016 and the Civil War era. The story follows Finn, a recently suspended high school teacher who embarks on a cross-country road trip with the reanimated corpse of his recently deceased ex-girlfriend. Moore's "thoughtful and witty" novel will delight her fans, and "those new to Moore will want to see what else they've been missing," Publisher's Weekly mused. Pre-order here.