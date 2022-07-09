Shinzo Abe's legacy

Shinzo Abe, Japan's former and longest-serving prime minister, was shot with a handmade weapon and later died on Friday, after campaigning for a politician in his Liberal Democratic Party ahead of this weekend's parliamentary elections. His assassination has left Japan in a state of shock, considering the nation's strict gun laws and lack of political violence. Suspect Tetsuya Yamagishi, 41, is currently in police custody. Here's everything you need to know about the nation's late leader:

Early Days

Abe, 67, was an incredibly powerful and prominent figure in Japanese politics, even after his tenure as prime minister ended in 2020. He resigned due to illness, after initially assuming the top spot in 2012 (though he also briefly served as premier from 2006 to 2007). He came from a family of politicos; his grandfather Nobusuke Kishi served as prime minister from 1957 to 1960, while his father, Shintaro Abe, held what is "often seen as the country's second-most powerful position" — chief cabinet secretary — from 1977 to 1978, The Washington Post reports.

Born in Tokyo, Abe graduated from the city's Seikei University in 1977 with a degree in political science before spending three semesters studying public policy at the University of Southern California. He was first elected as a legislator for the Liberal Democratic Party in 1993, "representing the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi," The Associated Press writes. He was later appointed chief cabinet secretary under Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi in 2005, around which time he was also set up to take over as premier for the first time the following year.

Leadership and legacy

While in office, Abe "pushed to strengthen the nation's military, beefed up cooperation with U.S. forces, and made Tokyo a more muscular force in international diplomacy," The Wall Street Journal reports. He also worked to "revitalize the stagnant Japanese economy, which lost its position as Asia's largest between his two stints in office," the Post adds. That said, whether his so-called "Abenomics" — a package of economic policies that included monetary easing and increased government spending, among other measures — actually worked in revving up the economy is still up for debate. Abe also hoped to amend Japan's pacifist Constitution — which many conservatives view as a reminder of Japan's defeat in World War II — but never succeeded.