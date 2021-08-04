Britney Spears got trapped in her bathroom

Britney Spears posted a real doozy of a saga to her Instagram on Tuesday after getting locked in her bathroom.

"At 2 a.m. I decided to take a bath," she began, explaining that she'd gotten "a new scented lotion from Victoria's Secret and I wanted to wear it because it helps me sleep better!!!!" Like one needs a justification for taking a bath at 2 a.m.

But once in the bathroom, she apparently got distracted by her "gross" leftover morning coffee and couldn't find her face wash. "Then I went to leave and the door was locked," she said, adding that she had to scream four times to get her boyfriend to wake up.

He wasn't able to free her either ("he tried to do his thing to open the door with a PEN") so the couple called security. Britney then got so desperate she drank the leftover coffee (???) only for security to finally open the door.

"They Free'd Britney for real!" quipped Miley Cyrus in the comments. Read the full story below.