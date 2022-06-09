Britney Spears reportedly marrying fiancé Sam Asghari today

Britney Spears is ready to say "I do."

The pop star and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, are getting married on Thursday in an "intimate" wedding ceremony, which about 100 guests will attend, TMZ reported.

Spears didn't confirm the news, but Page Six snapped photos showing their wedding preparation was underway and that they have a tent set up at her home in Los Angeles.

Spears and Asghari, who met on the set of the pop star's 2016 music video "Slumber Party," announced their engagement in September 2021. At the time, Spears was fighting with her father to be freed from her 13-year conservatorship. In a court hearing earlier that year, she said she was "told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby."

A few months later, a judge ended Spears' controversial conservatorship. She announced her pregnancy in April 2022, but in May, she shared with fans that she suffered a miscarriage. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," Spears and Asghari said. "This is a devastating time for any parent."

According to TMZ, Spears' brother, Bryan, will attend the wedding. But her mother and father won't be there, nor will her sister, Jamie Lynn. The singer publicly feuded with her sister earlier this year over the release of her new memoir and book tour, accusing her of trying to "sell a book at my expense."