Britney Spears: 'Uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby'

Britney Spears is having a baby one more time.

The pop star announced Monday she's expecting her third child. On Instagram, she said she "​​lost so much weight" to go on a trip to Maui "only to gain it back," and after wondering "what happened to my stomach," she took a pregnancy test. "Uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," she wrote.

Spears has two teenage children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Last September, she announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, whom she referred to in the Instagram post as "my husband." In November, she was officially freed from her conservatorship after 13 years.

When Spears provided court testimony last year alleging the conservatorship controlling her life was abusive, she claimed she wasn't allowed to have more children under the legal arrangement.

"I want to be able to get married and have a baby," she said. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby. I have a IUD inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant." She claimed her "so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have any more children."

In her Instagram post on Monday, Spears said that during her pregnancy, she "won't be going out as much" in order to avoid the paparazzi, and she reflected she previously "had perinatal depression" and it was "absolutely horrible." She also appeared to hope she isn't having twins, writing, "If 2 are in there ... I might just loose it."