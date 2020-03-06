The daily business briefing: March 6, 2020

Hachette employees protest publishing of Woody Allen memoir

Dozens of Hachette Book Group employees walked off the job on Thursday to protest the company's decision to publish Woody Allen's autobiography, Apropos of Nothing. The publisher said earlier in the week that it's Grand Central imprint would release the book April 7, describing it as "comprehensive account" of the filmmaker's personal and professional life. The announcement angered critics who said the publisher should have steered clear of Allen because of the allegations that he molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. Allen denies the allegations. He wasn't charged after two investigations conducted two decades ago. Hachette said through a spokeswoman: "We respect and understand the perspective of our employees," and "will engage our staff in a fuller discussion about this at the earliest opportunity." [The New York Times]