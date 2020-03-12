The daily business briefing: March 12, 2020

NBA suspends season, NCAA bars fans from March Madness

The NBA said it was suspending the professional basketball season "until further notice" after Wednesday night's games to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The decision came after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the sometimes deadly flu-like virus. The NCAA announced Wednesday that it would hold the men's and women's basketball tournaments as scheduled, but prohibit fans from attending. "While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States," NCAA president Mark Emmert said. "This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes." The tournament, known as March Madness, still will be televised. [Bleacher Report, USA Today]