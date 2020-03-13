The daily business briefing: March 13, 2020

New York Fed injects $1.5 trillion into financial system

The New York Federal Reserve announced Thursday that it would inject at least $1.5 trillion into the financial system to calm markets roiled by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The New York Fed said the move to ramp up its asset purchases was designed to address "highly unusual disruptions" in the Treasury market sparked by fears of economic fallout from the outbreak. The Fed already has made an emergency 50-basis-point interest rate cut to boost the economy through the crisis. "The Fed is all in. They've fired their nuclear weapon and they did it because financial markets are seizing up," said James Bianco, president of Bianco Research. "There is no liquidity in the markets. They are trying to unstick them." [CNN, CNBC]