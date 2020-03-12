See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Walt Disney World closing over coronavirus concerns

10:01 p.m.
Disney World.
Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Walt Disney World is following in its west coast counterpart's footsteps.

Hours after it was announced that Disneyland and California Adventure will temporarily close starting Saturday morning, the Walt Disney Company said Walt Disney World will do the same, beginning Monday. The parks will remain shuttered through the end of the month. Disneyland Paris is also closing on Sunday, and the Disney Cruise Line is suspending departures starting Saturday.

Disney said it wants to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and the closures are being done "in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees." All employees will be paid during this time, WESH reports. Walt Disney World has been closed before due to Hurricanes Floyd, Charley, Matthew, Irma, and Dorian. Catherine Garcia

Not another CPAC
NRA annual meeting canceled due to coronavirus

10:59 p.m.
Donald Trump at the NRA's annual meeting in 2016.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

After Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) declared a state of emergency on Thursday morning, the National Rifle Association decided to cancel its annual membership meeting scheduled for April 16 to 19 in Nashville.

There are at least 18 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Tennessee, and Lee declared a state of emergency in order to hasten the state's response to the outbreak.

In a statement released Thursday evening, the NRA said it wasn't easy to call off the meeting amid coronavirus fears, but the organization was "ultimately guided by our responsibility to help ensure the safety and well-being of our NRA members, guests, and surrounding community." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus

10:32 p.m.
Sophie Trudeau.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced Thursday night that his wife Sophie Trudeau has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Both Trudeaus will remain quarantined in their home for the next 14 days. Sophie Trudeau is "feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions, and her symptoms remain mild," the prime minister's office said in a statement. Justin Trudeau is "in good health with no symptoms," and because of that, his doctors have advised him not to get tested for COVID-19.

Sophie Trudeau was recently in the United Kingdom, and upon her return to Canada, began experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. Justin Trudeau continued to work on Thursday, holding virtual meetings and making phone calls to world leaders from his home. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
San Francisco and Houston closing public schools, LDS Church suspends public gatherings worldwide

9:02 p.m.
The LDS temple in Salt Lake City.
George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

Life is about to change for public school students in San Francisco and Houston, as well as members of The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints.

Over coronavirus concerns, the San Francisco Unified School District announced on Thursday it will close schools to students for three weeks, starting Monday. During some of that time, staff will undergo training on how to "educate and support community health," the district said.

The Houston Independent School District, the largest public school system in Texas, made a similar statement on Thursday. Schools there will close on Friday, with classes resuming on March 31.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Thursday afternoon that effective immediately, "all public gatherings of church members are temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice." This includes "all public worship services," local church activities, and conferences. Church leaders are encouraging members "in their ministering efforts to care for one another." Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Officials: U.S. wages retaliatory airstrikes in Iraq following attack that killed 2 troops

7:45 p.m.
Mark Esper.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. airstrikes are now underway in Iraq, in response to a rocket attack on Wednesday that left two American troops at Camp Taji dead, U.S. officials said.

Camp Taji is a military base north of Baghdad that is used for training. Wednesday's attack also killed one British service member. U.S. officials told The New York Times the airstrikes are targeting facilities believed to store the types of rockets used in the attack.

Earlier Thursday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the United States "will not tolerate attacks against our people, our interests, or our allies." Esper and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it was believed the attack was carried out by Iranian-backed fighters. "You don't get to shoot at our bases and kill and wound Americans and get away with it," Esper said. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
California governor issues order allowing state to commandeer hotels if needed to treat coronavirus patients

7:00 p.m.
Gavin Newsom.
Agustin Paullier/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued an executive order on Thursday addressing the coronavirus pandemic, saying his goal is to "fully implement these procedures and protocols to slow down the spread, to get through a peak, and to get through the next few months, so we don't overwhelm our health care delivery system."

His executive order allows the state to take over hotels and medical facilities if necessary to treat coronavirus patients, and also gives government officials the ability to hold private teleconferences without violating open meeting laws.

In California, 198 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, Newsom said, a 10 percent increase from Wednesday. Earlier in the day, he called for the statewide cancellation of all gatherings of 250 or more people. Catherine Garcia

not disney!
Disneyland has only closed unexpectedly 3 times. Now it's closing for the rest of the month.

5:12 p.m.
People at Disneyland.
David McNew/Getty Images

Disneyland is the happiest place on Earth, and it's also the most open place on the planet, allowing in guests 365 days a year. Since the flagship park in Anaheim, California, opened in July 1955, Disneyland has famously only had three unscheduled closures in its 65-year history — until now. On Thursday, the park announced its decision to temporarily close starting Saturday through the rest of the month, along with the adjacent Disney California Adventure, due to concerns about the new coronavirus.

That's major, because it's only happened a handful of times before. Disneyland was closed for the national day of mourning after John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 and the devastating Northridge Earthquake in 1994. Most recently, it was closed on September 11, 2001, although it was open the next day.

Children have seemed miraculously insusceptible to the novel coronavirus, although parents with preexisting health conditions or grandparents could get dangerously sick if they picked up germs at the park. Additionally, while kids might not get severely ill themselves, they can still pass it on to others that can.

Disney World and Universal Studios, in Florida, at this point remain open. As one mother of two visiting that park told The New York Times recently, "If I'm going to get sick and die, I might as well do it at Disney World." Jeva Lange

march sadness
March Madness is canceled

4:52 p.m.
March Madness.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

In a day full of cancelations and delays, this might be the biggest blow of all. On Thursday, the NCAA made the decision to cancel all remaining winter and spring championships, including March Madness, over concerns about the novel coronavirus. NJ.com noted that the decision is "an extraordinary one, considering the NCAA still held its championship events during World War II."

Kyle Boone of CBS Sports lamented the move on Thursday. "It sucks for fans. It sucks for players. It sucks for coaches," he tweeted. "The whole thing sucks. No sugarcoating it."

March Madness is one of the biggest American sporting events of the year, with around 70 million tournament brackets completed and about $10.4 billion wagered in all. By some estimates, the event results in a productivity loss of around $6.3 billion, WalletHub reports.

Also on Thursday, MLS and the NHL suspended their seasons. MLB suspended spring training, and announced it would move its opening day back at least two weeks. Jeva Lange

