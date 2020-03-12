Walt Disney World closing over coronavirus concerns

Walt Disney World is following in its west coast counterpart's footsteps.

Hours after it was announced that Disneyland and California Adventure will temporarily close starting Saturday morning, the Walt Disney Company said Walt Disney World will do the same, beginning Monday. The parks will remain shuttered through the end of the month. Disneyland Paris is also closing on Sunday, and the Disney Cruise Line is suspending departures starting Saturday.

Disney said it wants to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and the closures are being done "in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees." All employees will be paid during this time, WESH reports. Walt Disney World has been closed before due to Hurricanes Floyd, Charley, Matthew, Irma, and Dorian. Catherine Garcia