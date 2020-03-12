See More Speed Reads
not disney!
Disneyland has only closed unexpectedly 3 times. Now it's closing for the rest of the month.

5:12 p.m.
Disneyland.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Disneyland is the happiest place on Earth, and it's also the most open place on the planet, allowing in guests 365 days a year. Since the flagship park in Anaheim, California, opened in July 1955, Disneyland has famously only had three unscheduled closures in its 65-year history — until now. On Thursday, the park announced its decision to abruptly close for the rest of the month, along with the adjacent Disney California Adventure, due to concerns about the new coronavirus.

That's major, because it's only happened a handful of times before. Disneyland was closed for the national day of mourning after John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 and for the devastating Northridge Earthquake in 1994. Most recently, it was closed on September 11, 2001, although it was open the next day.

Children have seemed miraculously insusceptible to the novel coronavirus, although parents with preexisting health conditions or grandparents could get dangerously sick if they picked up germs at the park. Additionally, while kids might not get severely ill themselves, they can still pass it on to others that can.

Disney World and Universal Studios, in Florida, at this point remain open. As one mother of two visiting that park told The New York Times recently, "If I'm going to get sick and die, I might as well do it at Disney World." Jeva Lange

march sadness
March Madness is canceled

4:52 p.m.
March Madness.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

In a day full of cancelations and delays, this might be the biggest blow of all. On Thursday, the NCAA made the decision to cancel all remaining winter and spring championships, including March Madness, over concerns about the novel coronavirus. NJ.com noted that the decision is "an extraordinary one, considering the NCAA still held its championship events during World War II."

Kyle Boone of CBS Sports lamented the move on Thursday. "It sucks for fans. It sucks for players. It sucks for coaches," he tweeted. "The whole thing sucks. No sugarcoating it."

March Madness is one of the biggest American sporting events of the year, with around 70 million tournament brackets completed and about $10.4 billion wagered in all. By some estimates, the event results in a productivity loss of around $6.3 billion, WalletHub reports.

Also on Thursday, MLS and the NHL suspended their seasons. MLB suspended spring training, and announced it would move its opening day back at least two weeks. Jeva Lange

Yikes
Coronavirus task force immunologist: Testing 'is a failing. Let's admit it.'

4:34 p.m.
Anthony Fauci.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Trump administration is facing heavy criticism over the United States' inability to adequately test sick patients for COVID-19. On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a coronavirus task force immunologist, did not mince his words either: "The system is not really geared to what we need right now," said Fauci, who has advised six presidents on domestic and global health issues. "That is a failing. Let's admit it."

The harsh words were delivered at a House hearing about coronavirus test kits, NBC reports, and came within hours of Trump declaring that the tests were "going very smooth." On Thursday, Yahoo News reported that the CDC had only run 77 coronavirus tests between Sunday and Wednesday of this week.

Other countries, including South Korea, can test thousands of patients a day. "The idea of anybody [in America] getting it easily the way people in other countries are doing it, we're not set up for that," Fauci explained. "Do I think we should be? Yes. But we're not." Jeva Lange

testing? testing?
The CDC apparently tested fewer than 77 people over the course of 2 days this week

3:46 p.m.
coronavirus test.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The CDC only tested 77 people for coronavirus between Sunday and Wednesday of this week, according to a concerning new report by Yahoo News. President Trump has nevertheless doubled down on his claims that testing in the country is "going very smooth," despite the fact that nations like South Korea are testing, by comparison, upwards of 15,000 people per day.

So far, there are 1,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, but "more testing will inevitably reveal more coronavirus cases," Yahoo News writes, going on to quote former Department of Homeland Security official Juliette Kayyem, who warned The Atlantic that "low case counts so far may reflect not an absence of the pathogen but a woeful lack of testing."

As of Thursday, some 5,000 Americans total have been tested. Read the full report here. Jeva Lange

guess you're just going to have to rewatch Love is blind
Major League Baseball cancels spring training, pushes back opening day 2 weeks

3:30 p.m.
Rob Manfred
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced it will suspend the remainder of spring training and delay the beginning of its regular season "at least two weeks" as a result of the novel coronavirus, ESPN reports. MLB's opening day was set for March 26.

The decision follows the Seattle Mariners announcing their intentions to move their home games out of Washington State, one of the epicenters of the outbreak, after the governor banned large group events. In a statement, MLB said that "following a call with the 30 clubs and after consultation with the Major League Baseball Players association," Commissioner Robert Manfred decided on the delay "in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs, and our millions of loyal fans."

MLB will continue to evaluate the coronavirus outbreak in order to make a decision about opening day. The NBA season was suspended Wednesday after a player tested positive for COVID-19; MLS and the NHL also suspended all games on Thursday, and the NFL, which is the only major sport not in season, canceled its offseason meeting. Jeva Lange

Trump vs coronavirus
Trump doubles down on coronavirus tests 'going very smooth' as administration comes up millions short

1:52 p.m.

President Trump's administration has been slammed by critics over the country's dearth of test kits for the new coronavirus, with the U.S. lagging behind many countries, including South Korea and Senegal. But addressing concerns on Thursday, Trump claimed that "frankly, the testing has been going very smooth." He added that "if you go to the right agents, if you go to the right area, you get the test," although CNN's Daniel Dale, who was reporting on the press conference, noted that Trump "doesn't say who are the right agents or what are the right areas."

When a reporter pushed Trump about reports of people failing to get tests even when exhibiting symptoms, the president added: "You're talking about one case. I mean, I could certainly look into it … it's one case. I've heard, also, it goes very well."

HHS Secretary Alex Azar claimed last Friday that "up to 4 million tests" would be available within a week. As of Tuesday, there had only been 5,000 tests in the United States. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Democratic debate loses moderator, moves locations over coronavirus

1:39 p.m.
Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The next Democratic debate is getting a location change, and losing a moderator, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic National Committee said on Thursday it would move this Sunday's presidential debate from Phoenix to CNN's studio in Washington, D.C. "out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel," NBC News reports.

Additionally, Univision's Jorge Ramos, who was set to moderate the debate, will no longer do so because he "was in proximity with someone who was in direct contact with a person that tested positive for coronavirus," per The New York Times. Ramos has been cleared by medical professionals, according to NBC. Ilia Calderón is set to take Ramos' place in the debate.

The DNC previously announced that the debate, which will be a face-off between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), will happen without a live audience. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Fast & Furious 9 delayed until 2021 over coronavirus concerns

1:01 p.m.
Fast and Furious.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Yet another huge movie is being pushed over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and this one is getting the longest delay yet.

The next Fast & Furious film, F9, has been delayed until 2021 due to concerns over the new coronavirus, Universal Pictures announced on Thursday. The film was originally scheduled to open on May 22 in the United States, but it will now not release until April 2, 2021.

"While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration," a statement shared on the film's official Twitter page read.

This announcement comes shortly after Paramount Pictures said that A Quiet Place Part II was being delayed just a week before it was set to hit theaters, though no new release date for that film has been set. The new James Bond movie No Time To Die was the first major movie to be pushed because of the new coronavirus, having its release moved from April to November.

The next Fast & Furious 9 was expected to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the summer movie season, along with films like Marvel's Black Widow and DC's Wonder Woman 1984, which as of now are still set to open in May and June, respectively. Brendan Morrow

