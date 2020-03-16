The daily business briefing: March 16, 2020

Fed slashes rates to near zero in emergency coronavirus response

The Federal Reserve on Sunday announced that it was cutting interest rates by 100 basis points to near zero, setting its target range at 0 percent to 0.25 percent. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the move was necessary to help offset damage to the economy from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. President Trump, who has repeatedly called for the Fed to slash rates more aggressively, said "people in the market should be very thrilled." The Fed also said it was buying at least $700 billion in government and mortgage-related bonds in a broad effort to stimulate the economy. Futures for the three main U.S. stock indexes fell by more than 4 percent early Monday as investors worried that the Fed can't do much more to ease the crisis. [The Washington Post, CNBC]