See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Hotels and casinos along the Las Vegas Strip are closing their doors due to coronavirus

10:58 p.m.
The MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Some of the most popular hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, employing tens of thousands of workers, are shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MGM Resorts International, which owns the Bellagio, MGM Grand, The Mirage, and several other resorts, announced on Sunday it is temporarily suspending operations at all of its Las Vegas properties. Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said the closure is "for the good of our employees, guests, and communities," as it is "now apparent" that the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is "a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression."

MGM Resorts will close its casinos on Monday and hotels on Tuesday; the company did not say when it expects operations to resume. There are two confirmed cases of MGM employees with COVID-19: one worked at the Luxor resort and another at the Wet Republic pool at MGM Grand, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Wynn Resorts will also close its Wynn Las Vegas and Encore properties starting Tuesday for two weeks. Caesars Entertainment on Sunday night said it has no plans to close its Nevada casinos and hotels, but is suspending live performances at its properties through March 31. Catherine Garcia

joy of cooking
Edit

You can't go out to eat in New York City anymore

10:27 p.m.
An empty restaurant in New Rochelle, New York.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced Sunday that he is signing an executive order banning eating out in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. All restaurants, bars, and cafes in the city will be restricted to take-out and delivery only, effective Tuesday. The mayor also ordered all nightclubs, movie theaters, small theaters, and concert venues in America's most populous city to close.

The decision is one of the most extensive measures yet undertaken by any city in the United States in response to the outbreak. Earlier Sunday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) ordered all restaurants and bars in the state to close until the end of March, with an exception for takeout and deliveries, with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R), and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) following suit.

There are more than 26,000 restaurants in New York City. Los Angeles, which has the most restaurants of any U.S. city with over 29,000, will also see its establishments directed to close, its mayor, Eric Garcetti, confirmed following a local shutdown of bars on Sunday.

"Continuing the weekend tradition of packing the bars is selfish and reckless during this pandemic," wrote Charlie Warzel for The New York Times on Saturday. "It will speed up the spread of the virus, increasing the suffering for older and more vulnerable people and for the medical workers who will be caring for them." Experts have urged Americans to follow social distancing guidelines in order to flatten the curve of the disease. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

CDC advises suspending gatherings of 50 or more people

10:12 p.m.
A message on the Castro marquee in San Francisco.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an advisory on Sunday night recommending that nearly all gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled for the next two months.

The CDC is trying to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and specifically warned against holding "conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies." The guidance does not apply to schools or businesses.

There are at least 3,499 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and the death toll is now at 63. Catherine Garcia

CNN Democratic Debate
Edit

Biden commits to picking a woman to be his running mate

9:41 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

During Sunday's CNN debate, former Vice President Joe Biden said that should he become the Democratic presidential nominee, he will select a woman as his running mate.

"There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow," he said. "I would pick a woman to be my vice president." A Biden Cabinet would "look like the country," he declared, and if given the opportunity to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court, he will appoint a black woman. "It's long overdue," Biden said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said his administration will also "look like America. Last I heard, over half of the people in America are women. That will be the representation in my Cabinet, in my administration." There must be equal pay for women, he continued, as well as "universal, affordable, high-quality child care."

When asked to respond to Biden's commitment to choose a woman to be his running mate, Sanders said he would "in all likelihood" also pick a woman to be his vice president. "For me, it's not just nominating a woman," he said. "It is making sure that we have a progressive woman, and there are progressive women out there, so my very strong tendency is to move in that direction." Catherine Garcia

CNN Democratic Debate
Edit

Sanders attacks Biden on Social Security record in tense debate confrontation

9:22 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders went toe-to-toe at the CNN Democratic debate on Sunday over Biden's record on Social Security. The debate marked the first time the two frontrunners were alone on stage together, and allowed for them to directly attack each other in back-to-back exchanges. "Bernie, you're running ads saying I'm against Social Security, that Politifact says is a flat lie," Biden began.

"Oh, well, let me ask you a question, Joe," Sanders fired back. "You're right here with me. Have you been on the floor of the Senate — you were in the Senate for a few years — time and time again talking about the necessity, with pride, about cutting social security, cutting Medicare, cutting veterans programs?"

"No," Biden answered.

"You never said that?" Sanders continued to push Biden, urging him to "just tell the truth here. We all make mistakes … I want you to just be straight with the American people. I am saying you have been on the floor of the Senate time and time again talking about the need to cut social security, Medicare, and veterans benefits. Is that true or not true?"

"No, it's not true," Biden maintained.

Sanders appeared to be referring in particular to a speech Biden gave in 1995, when he said: "When I argued if we should freeze federal spending, I meant social security as well, I meant Medicare and Medicaid, I meant veterans benefits, I meant every single solitary thing." Politifact has contextualized that attack, noting that "in the 1980s and 1990s, [Biden] supported a one-year freeze in benefits" and "in the 2000s, he opposed benefit cuts, protected Social Security from automatic budget cuts, and supported a change that would reduce benefits by about 4.5 percent over 40 years." Watch the entire exchange below. Jeva Lange

CNN Democratic Debate
Edit

Sanders and Biden reassure the country they are using lots of soap, hand sanitizer during coronavirus crisis

9:00 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are both taking all the necessary precautions to protect themselves during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

During Sunday night's CNN debate, the Democratic presidential candidates both stressed that they are limiting their time around others and no longer shaking hands. Sanders, 78, said his entire staff is working from home and he is "very careful about the people I am interacting with." Sanders, who had a heart attack last year, is also "using a lot of soap and hand sanitizers to make sure I do not get the infection, and I have to say, thank God right now I do not have any symptoms, and I feel very grateful for that."

Biden, 77, said he "fortunately" doesn't have any underlying conditions to worry about, and like Sanders, has asked his staff to work from home. In addition to using hand sanitizer, Biden said he washes his hands "God know how many times a day with hot water and soap," and makes sure not to touch his face. "I'm taking all the precautions everyone else should be taking," he added.

True to their word, Biden and Sanders did not shake hands at the beginning of the debate, instead opting to do an elbow bump. Catherine Garcia

CNN Democratic Debate
Edit

Sanders says the first thing we need to do to curb coronavirus 'is shut this president up right now'

8:29 p.m.

When asked what he would do to save American lives from the novel coronavirus, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had an immediate answer for the CNN debate moderators on Sunday night: "The first thing we've got to do, whether or not I'm president, is shut this president up right now."

Sanders further alleged that "Trump is undermining the doctors and scientists who are trying to help the American people. It is unacceptable for him to be blabbering un-factual information, which is confusing the public."

The Trump administration has been widely slammed over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, with the president downplaying the crisis. Trump's address in the Rose Garden on Friday was described as "the worst speech of his political career" by The Week's Matthew Walther, and The New York Times' fact-check found that he was misleading about everything from a website Google is setting up to help handle the outbreak to unfounded criticism against the Obama administration over their handling of swine flu in 2009.

Sanders also had additional ideas for how to slow the coronavirus outbreak, which you can listen to below. Jeva Lange

coronavirus update
Edit

A coronavirus vaccine begins clinical trials Monday — but it could be well over a year before you can get it

7:58 p.m.
Hopefully the coronavirus vaccine is developed soon.
iStock

A clinical trial testing a vaccine that could potentially protect against the novel coronavirus will begin Monday, The Associated Press reports. That will be the day that a human patient receives his or her dose of the experimental vaccine.

Vaccines take between a year and 18 months to be fully validated, public health officials told the AP. But "the traditional vaccine timeline is 15 to 20 years. That would not be acceptable here," Mark Feinberg, the president and CEO of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, recently told STAT. "When you hear predictions about it taking at best a year or a year and a half to have a vaccine available … there’s no way to come close to those timelines unless we take new approaches."

According to projections by the CDC that were reported by The New York Times, between 160 million and 214 million people could be infected, some 2.4 million to 21 million people could be hospitalized, and as many as 200,000 to 1.7 million people could die by the time the virus runs its course. Jeva Lange

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.