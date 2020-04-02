The daily business briefing: April 2, 2020

Business slows at Walmart, Costco, Target after rush to stock up

Walmart, Costco, and Target have seen their first weekly drop in traffic since the coronavirus began spreading across the U.S., according to Placer.ai. Traffic at Walmart fell by 6.7 percent in the third week of March compared to the same week in 2019, after rising by 18.4 percent year over year in the previous week. The figure at Costco dropped by 8.7 percent in the third week of the month after rising by 18.4 percent the week before. "There is a downside to stocking up for the long haul," Ethan Chernofsky, vice president of marketing for Placer.ai, wrote on the retail intelligence company's blog. "Once you have all the things you need, there is little need for more visits." [MarketWatch]