The daily business briefing: April 14, 2020

Governors unite to plan for reopening regional economies

Two groups of governors, one from the East Coast and the other from the West, announced Monday that they were joining forces to develop coordinated plans to eventually reopen their economies. The governors plan to roll back coronavirus restrictions slowly, to avoid new spikes of infections. New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Rhode Island are forming the Eastern regional council, while California, Washington, and Oregon are forming the Western one. The announcement came as the White House unveiled its new council to stimulate the federal economy and reopen businesses. President Trump, who has called for reopening parts of the economy as soon as possible, said he had "total" authority to overrule the governors. "The president of the United States calls the shots," he said. [Axios, The New York Times]