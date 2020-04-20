The daily business briefing: April 20, 2020

Stock futures fall as investors focus on oil, coronavirus

U.S. stock index futures fell early Monday as investors focused on plunging oil prices and developments in the coronavirus crisis. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were down by more than 1 percent several hours before the opening bell. The market rose last week, capping its first back-to-back weekly gains in more than two months with help from a report that coronavirus patients in a trial were recovering after being given an experimental Gilead Sciences drug called remdesivir. The Dow and the S&P are now up by 30 percent from their March lows. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Sunday that his state, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, is "past the high point" of new cases, and this week will roll out antibody testing seen as a key step toward reopening businesses. [CNBC]