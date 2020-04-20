See More Speed Reads
Business
Shake Shack returning entire $10 million Paycheck Protection Program loan

2:00 a.m.
An order is ready at Shake Shack.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Shake Shack on Sunday night announced it will be returning the $10 million federal loan it received that was intended for small businesses.

The fast-casual burger chain received the money from the Paycheck Protection Program, which set aside $349 billion to help small businesses pay their workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The program stipulates that if businesses bring back their furloughed and laid-off workers by June, the loans will be forgiven. The PPP started less than two weeks ago, and has already run out of money.

Last week, Shake Shack announced it had furloughed or laid off more than 1,000 employees. The chain also said it has $112 million cash on hand and is spending between $1.3 million and $1.5 million per week. Shake Shack has 189 locations in the United States, and in a statement, Danny Meyer, Shake Shack founder and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group, and Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti said they applied for a loan because they were open to any individual restaurant with no more than 500 employees.

"The PPP came with no user manual and it was extremely confusing," Meyer and Garutti said. Because Shake Shack and Union Square Hospitality Group had already furloughed and laid off workers, they thought "the best chance of keeping our teams working, off the unemployment line, and hiring back our furloughed and laid off employees would be to apply now and hope things would be clarified in time." 

Meyer and Garutti said they will "immediately return the entire $10 million," now that they are aware "the first phase of the PPP was underfunded and many who need it most haven't gotten any assistance." They called on Congress to do something to make sure "all restaurants, no matter their size, have equal ability to get back on their feet and hire back their teams." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Technology allows Maryland therapy dog to still bring joy to hospital patients

1:18 a.m.

Loki the therapy dog is still comforting patients at the University of Maryland Medical Center, just from afar.

Loki is a 2-year-old Rottweiler. Her owner, Caroline Benzel, is a second-year medical student at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and began training her to be a therapy dog when she was just 18 weeks. "I've never met a dog that's so empathetic," Benzel told Good Morning America, adding that Loki, who also goes by Dogtor Loki, "can just read a situation where a patient is in a very bad way or a family member is going through a loss."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Loki and Benzel now FaceTime with patients from their home, but they are also doing something extra for hospital staff. Benzel knows how damaging masks can be to their skin, so she has been collecting items for care packages she's dubbed Hero Healing Kits. They include everything from hypoallergenic lotion to lip balm, plus coffee, tea, and thank you notes. Benzel has distributed 1,400 kits and is raising money to deliver more. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus and the economy
Trump, McConnell insist no state, local government funds in imminent coronavirus rescue package

12:38 a.m.
Mitch McConnell
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Congressional and White House negotiators were working late Sunday night to finalize a fourth coronavirus rescue package, with a goal of getting it approved by Congress on Wednesday. The package, currently worth about $470 billion, is focused on adding $310 billion to the tapped-out Paycheck Protection Program, bank-issued government loans aimed at keeping small businesses afloat and staffed. Democrats also won $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing, and there is another $60 billion for another drained emergency lending program for small businesses.

The bailout package will not include $150 billion for state and local governments, another Democratic priority, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Senate Republicans on Sunday afternoon, Senate GOP aides told Politico and Axios. McConnell noted the deal has not yet been finalized.

"The thinking among some Trump administration officials is that many states should be reopening their governments soon and that additional funding could deter them from doing so," reports Axios' Alayna Treene. Politico adds: "The White House and Trump administration have been holding out because, in part, they believe if Congress keeps cutting checks for state and local governments, they will be disincentivized to open up their economies."

States and cities have taken steep hits to their budgets from the coronavirus outbreak. "It's important for the feds to support our efforts to fund the stuff we do," Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) said on CBS News. "If we're laying off tens of thousands of people at exactly the time when they want to reopen the economy, we're going to be swimming against the current they're trying to create." Trump said Sunday evening he supports backstopping states and local governments at "another time." White House officials tell Axios they envision such a package weeks or months from now.

The White House reiterated Sunday on Twitter that, as far as they see it, "the success of the phased approach will rely on preparedness and planning by states — safe and efficient screening, sufficient PPE supplies, and the ability to mitigate any rebound." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Report: Trump administration received real-time information on coronavirus from Americans working at the WHO

12:33 a.m.
A door at the WHO's Geneva headquarters.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

As the novel coronavirus first emerged in China late last year, more than a dozen U.S. researchers, doctors, and public health officials were working at the World Health Organization's Geneva headquarters, relaying back real-time information on the virus and its spread to the Trump administration, several U.S. and international officials told The Washington Post.

President Trump has accused the United Nations' health agency of not clearly communicating early on how big a threat the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic was, in an attempt to protect China. Last week, he said the U.S. will halt funding to the WHO and conduct a review "to assess the WHO's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus."

Caitlin Oakley, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), confirmed to the Post that in January, 16 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees were at the WHO "working on a variety of programs, including COVID-19 and Ebola." She added that "just because you have Americans embedded in WHO providing technical assistance does not change the information you are getting from WHO leadership. We have learned now that WHO information was incorrect and relied too heavily on China."

Officials told the Post that from the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, CDC staffers consulted with their WHO counterparts on the disease, and that CDC Global Disease Detection Operations Center Director Ray Arthur has participated in daily "incident management" calls, sharing information gleaned from WHO officials. That information is sent to HHS via telephone calls and written reports, one official said.

Sensitive information, including details on actions the WHO is planning on taking, was shared in a secure facility at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta, the official told the Post, with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar among those receiving updates in the early days of the outbreak. Read more at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
At one Ohio prison, 73 percent of inmates have tested positive for COVID-19

April 19, 2020
Wire fencing.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The COVID-19 coronavirus is hitting prisons in Ohio hard, especially the Marion Correctional Institution, where 73 percent of the inmate population has tested positive for the virus.

The Ohio Department of Health reported Sunday that there are 11,602 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state, with 471 deaths. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shared its own numbers, saying that 2,426 inmates in the state's prison system have tested positive for COVID-19, accounting for 21 percent of all confirmed cases in Ohio.

Most of the cases are at Marion Correctional Institution, where 1,828 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. The prisoners who are not infected by the virus have been placed in quarantine. No prisoners have died of COVID-19. Among prison staff, 109 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and one has died.

JoEllen Smith, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, told The Columbus Dispatch that "throughout our mass testing process, we have found many individuals who are testing positive for COVID who are asymptomatic." Prisoners who need additional medical treatment are being sent to local hospitals, she added, and the Ohio National Guard will soon provide medical support to Marion Correctional Institution. Catherine Garcia

tragedies
Deadliest shooting rampage in Canadian history leaves 16 dead

April 19, 2020
Police officers in Nova Scotia.
Tim Krochak/AFP via Getty Images

At least 16 people were killed on Sunday after a gunman dressed like a police officer went on a shooting spree across several communities in Nova Scotia, Canada.

This is the deadliest such attack in Canadian history. One of the victims is Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and mother of two. Authorities said the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, is also dead.

Police were first alerted to a shooting at a residence in Portapique, about 60 miles north of Halifax, where several bodies were found inside and outside of the house. From there, police pursued the suspect through several other communities, and are investigating "multiple crime scenes." The chase ended at a gas station in Enfield.

Authorities said they believe the suspect did target the victims at the Portapique home, even though several of them did not know him, but his later attacks were random. RCMP Chief Supt. Chris Leather said the suspect used a gun and possibly "other methods" during his rampage, as several homes in the Portapique area were set on fire. Because there are so many different crime scenes, police said the death toll could rise. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 40,000

April 19, 2020
Donald Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

As of Sunday evening, more than 40,000 people have died of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has more coronavirus cases than any other country, with over 755,500 confirmed cases reported. On Sunday, President Trump said he will use the Defense Production Act to compel a company to make more swabs for coronavirus testing. Two people with knowledge of the matter told CNN the company is Maine-based Puritan Medical Products, which makes flocked swabs. Catherine Garcia

okay
Trump says protesters demanding end to coronavirus lockdowns have 'cabin fever'

April 19, 2020
Protesters in Austin, Texas.
Sergio Flores/Getty Images

President Trump on Sunday said that people who are calling on state governments to lift coronavirus stay-at-home orders have "cabin fever" and "want their life back."

There have been protests in some cities, with demonstrators shouting that they should be able to go back to work despite coronavirus continuing to spread across the country. Trump was asked by a reporter about a series of tweets he wrote on Friday, including one stating, "LIBERATE Virginia, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!"

Trump denied that he was inciting violence, and said protesters "learned a lot during this period. They learned to do things differently than they have in the past and they'll do it hopefully until the virus has passed." At some protests, only a few dozen people showed up, and many remained in their cars. Still, Trump said he had "never seen so many American flags at a rally as I've seen at these rallies. These people love our country. They want to get back to work." Catherine Garcia

