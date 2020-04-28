The daily business briefing: April 28, 2020

Lakers repay PPP loan after fund depleted

The Los Angeles Lakers said in a statement Monday that the professional basketball team repaid a $4.6 million coronavirus relief loan after finding out that the program's first round of funding had run out. "The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program," the NBA franchise said in a statement. "However, once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need." A second round of loans under the program began Monday after Congress replenished the program's funding last week. The Lakers qualified because they have only 300 employees, although the team is estimated to be the NBA's second most valuable franchise with a value around $4 billion. [The Associated Press]