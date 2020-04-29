The daily business briefing: April 29, 2020

Trump adviser says 2nd round of stimulus checks possible

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Tuesday that the Trump administration was considering pushing for a second round of stimulus checks to help Americans get through the coronavirus crisis. "I think that that's something we're studying very carefully that I know that people in the House are as well," Hassett said. "I expect that it's very likely there will be a Phase 4 deal, and we're going to be speaking with the president throughout the week about what he thinks should be in there." The first round of relief included $1,200 payments to individuals plus $500 per dependent child. Many Americans have already received the money through direct deposits, while others are still awaiting paper checks. [Forbes, The Washington Post]