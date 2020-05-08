The daily business briefing: May 8, 2020

Stock futures rise ahead of jobs report

U.S. stock index futures rose early Friday ahead of the April jobs report. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite were up by nearly 1 percent. On Thursday, the Nasdaq gained 1.4 percent and erased its losses for the year, fueled by stock jumps for Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple. At the bottom of the crash triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Nasdaq was down by more than 25 percent in 2020. "Our reality is we're working from home and some of the economic demand would seem to be less, yet these stocks continue to fight through," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. The Dow rose by 0.9 percent on Thursday, and the S&P 500 gained nearly 1.2 percent. [CNBC]