The daily business briefing: May 18, 2020

Fed chair says full economic recovery could take 18 months

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Sunday that the full recovery from lockdowns intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus could take until late 2021. "This economy will recover; it may take a while," Powell said on CBS's 60 Minutes. Powell described the crisis as the "biggest shock that the economy's had in living memory," saying the job losses and other fallout could cause the economy to shrink by 30 percent in the second quarter but would not trigger a second Great Depression. Powell has urged Congress and the White House to provide more support for individuals and businesses if the pandemic drags on. He said that the economy would recover steadily in the second half of 2020, "assuming that there's not a second wave of the coronavirus." [The New York Times, CNBC]