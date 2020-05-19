The daily business briefing: May 19, 2020

Uber cutting another 3,000 jobs

Uber announced that it would cut another 3,000 jobs as the coronavirus crisis reduces demand for its ride-hailing service, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told employees in an email Monday. Uber had already said earlier this month that it was slashing 3,700 jobs, so it has now moved to lay off 25 percent of its workforce. Uber said global trip requests had fallen by 80 percent in April, although the numbers are slowly rising again. Uber also is in talks with GrubHub in a possible acquisition to boost its food delivery business. Khosrowshahi said he made the "hard decision" not because he wanted to protect Uber's stock price or to please its board of directors, but "because our very future as an essential service for the cities of the world — our being there for millions of people and businesses who rely on us — demands it." [Reuters, TechCrunch]