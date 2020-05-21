The daily business briefing: May 21, 2020

AstraZeneca gets orders for COVID-19 vaccine it's developing

Anglo-Swedish drug maker AstraZeneca said Thursday that it had sealed its first agreements to provide 400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing. The company said it had received more than $1 billion from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for getting the vaccine produced and delivered starting in the fall. AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said the investment by the U.S. vaccine agency would help speed up development of the vaccine. The company and other drug makers, including Moderna and Sanofi, are racing to develop vaccines that public health officials say are necessary for removing restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. "We will do everything in our power to make this vaccine quickly and widely available," Soriot said. [The Associated Press]