The daily business briefing: May 26, 2020

Lufthansa gets $9.8 billion bailout from German government

The German government said Monday that it would give German airline Lufthansa a $9.8 billion bailout to help it survive the coronavirus crisis. Berlin said Lufthansa was facing an "existential emergency" as the pandemic essentially cut off passenger air travel. Under the terms of the arrangement, the government will get a 20 percent stake in the airline, and two seats on its 20-person board. Germany also will have the option to raise its stake to 25 percent if the company faces a takeover attempt, because with one-quarter ownership, the government would be able to veto it. The anti-takeover clause was added to head off fears that foreign investors would swoop in to buy key companies while their stock prices are low due to the crisis. [The New York Times]