The daily business briefing: May 29, 2020

2.1 million more Americans filed unemployment claims last week

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 2.1 million Americans made initial applications for unemployment benefits last week despite the gradual lifting of coronavirus lockdowns around the country. The new claims brought the total number of people who have lost work since the coronavirus crisis began in mid-March to 41 million. In a positive sign, the running total of those currently receiving benefits fell to 21 million last week from 25 million the week before. It was the first weekly drop since the crisis began, suggesting some businesses were starting to rehire. Still, the new jobless claims showed that the economy is struggling as the U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 100,000, more than the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined. [The Associated Press]