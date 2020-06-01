The daily business briefing: June 1, 2020

Target, other retailers close stores as unrest continues

Target Corp. announced Sunday that it was temporarily shutting or limiting hours at 200 stores as protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis continue. Retail outlets in several cities have been looted, adding to their problems as they struggle to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns. In Los Angeles, for example, numerous upscale stores were broken into, including Alexander McQueen on Rodeo Drive and Nordstrom and Apple in the nearby Grove Shopping Center. "We hope to reopen our doors as soon as possible," Nordstrom said in a statement said. "We had impacts at some of them and are in the process of assessing any damage so we can resume serving customers." Apple said it would keep some of its stores closed on Sunday. Amazon is limiting deliveries in some cities. [Reuters, USA Today]