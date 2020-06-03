The daily business briefing: June 3, 2020

U.S. unemployment payouts lag

Over the course of the last three months, the Treasury Department has disbursed $146 billion in unemployment benefits to Americans who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. That's more than in all of 2009, when unemployment peaked following the financial crisis, but it's still reportedly only two-thirds of what's actually owed. The total bill should have reached $214 billion by now, which means millions of Americans have yet to receive their benefits. Millions still haven't had their jobless claims processed, and reported numbers are likely understated. A spokesperson for the Labor Department told Bloomberg that "states are struggling to keep up with demand and some have backlogs they are working through," even as some have expanded call centers and brought in other government workers to help with the claims. [Bloomberg]