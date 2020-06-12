The daily business briefing: June 12, 2020

Zoom acknowledges blocking meetings at China's request

Zoom admitted Thursday that it suspended three activists' accounts after China warned that they were planning meetings to mark the anniversary of the 1989 crackdown on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. The company said that China, which bans public dissent, demanded in early May and June that the meetings on Zoom's video conferencing app be blocked and that Zoom revoke the users' accounts, even though they didn't live in China. Zoom has since restored the accounts of U.S.-based activists Zhou Fengsuo and Wang Dan, and Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Lee Cheuk-Yan. "Going forward Zoom will not allow requests from the Chinese government to impact anyone outside of mainland China," Zoom said in a Thursday blog post. [TechCrunch, The Associated Press]