The daily business briefing: June 22, 2020

Studies find coronavirus aid prevented poverty spike

The historic burst of federal aid in response to the coronavirus crisis prevented a surge in poverty that experts had predicted when unemployment jumped to its highest level since the Great Depression, two newly released studies indicated. The midrange forecast in one of the studies, by a Columbia University team, showed only a slight 2020 rise in the poverty rate to 12.7 percent, from 12.5 percent before the pandemic. Without the March Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which included one-time checks to most adults and weekly bonuses for the jobless, the poverty rate would have reached 16.3 percent, according to the researchers. "Right now, the safety net is doing what it's supposed to do for most families," said Zachary Parolin, a member of the Columbia team. [The New York Times]