The daily business briefing: June 24, 2020

EU reportedly prepared to block Americans from entry after borders reopen

The European Union is preparing to open its borders on July 1, but will reportedly continue blocking Americans from entering because a recent surge in new COVID-19 cases shows the U.S.'s infection rate is still too high. The EU is compiling two potential lists of countries — one that only includes nations with an infection rate lower than the EU average of 16 per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, and another with some that are slightly higher (the U.S. is at 107), although that's not the sole criterion for determining which countries will be allowed. Either way, the U.S. seems likely to join Russia, Brazil, and China on the list of countries whose travelers will be denied entry. Brussels will reportedly be revising the list every two weeks, so any ban could be lifted as soon as a country's infection rates drop. [The New York Times]