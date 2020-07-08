The daily business briefing: July 8, 2020

Facebook, Zuckerberg fail to sway ad-boycott organizers

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg on Tuesday met via Zoom with civil rights groups that organized the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, which has called for companies to pause ads on Facebook and demand it change the way it deals with hate speech on the platform. After the meeting, one of the organizations, Free Press, released a statement expressing disappointment that they "didn't hear anything today to convince us that Zuckerberg and his colleagues are taking action," while NAACP President Derrick Johnson told The New York Times "there was just no response" to the campaign's list of demands. Color of Change head Rashad Robinson said Facebook seemed to be "expecting an A for attendance." [The New York Times, CNN]