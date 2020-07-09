The daily business briefing: July 9, 2020

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 200 stores after sales drop by nearly half

Bed Bath & Beyond reported Wednesday that its quarterly sales dropped by nearly 50 percent during the coronavirus crisis. The decline came despite a more than 100 percent jump in online sales in April and May. Bed Bath & Beyond said it would close about 200 stores over the next two years as it tries to return to profitability. At the end of May the company had 1,478 stores, including 955 Bed Bath & Beyond shops. The company also owns the buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops, and Harmon Face Values chains. The company said the closures should save $250 million to $350 million annually. "We saw there were a number of stores dragging us down," Chief Executive Mark Tritton told CNBC in a phone interview. The company's shares fell by more than 8 percent in after-hours trading. [CNBC, USA Today]