The daily business briefing: July 20, 2020

U.S. futures wobble as coronavirus cases continue to threaten recovery

U.S. stock futures ticked down slightly Monday morning, indicating a rough start to the trading week as growing coronavirus cases in the U.S. continue to threaten the economic recovery. More than 140,000 people have now died from the disease in the U.S., and Florida continues to see record daily new infections. Futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.24 percent hours before the trading bell, while those for the Dow were down 0.17 percent. Futures for the Nasdaq were mostly flat. "You can't have case numbers and economic activity rising at the same time. Something has to give," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. Investors are keeping an eye on actions out of Washington, as Congress this week considers another coronavirus relief bill. Shares for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca gained ahead of results from an early clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, expected Monday. [The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg]