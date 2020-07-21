The daily business briefing: July 21, 2020

LinkedIn cutting 960 jobs due to coronavirus slowdown

Microsoft's LinkedIn professional networking site said Tuesday it would cut about 960 jobs, or 6 percent of its global workforce. The cuts came in response to reduced demand for LinkedIn's recruitment products as companies hurt by the coronavirus crisis cut back on hiring. The cuts will affect the company's sales and hiring divisions. Those losing their jobs will get at least 10 weeks' severance pay and, for those in the U.S., a year of health coverage, Chief Executive Ryan Roslansky said. Laid-off staff will be allowed to keep company issued mobile phones, laptops, and other equipment to help them transition into new work. They also will be first in line to be hired for new positions. "I want you to know these are the only layoffs we are planning," Roslansky said in a message to staff. [Reuters]