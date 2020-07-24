The daily business briefing: July 24, 2020

Stock futures point to more losses as tech stocks struggle

U.S. stock index futures fell early Friday following Thursday losses fueled by broad declines for big tech companies. With U.S.-China tensions rising, futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were down by just over 0.4 percent, while those of the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell by more than 1.1 percent several hours before the opening bell on Wall Street. On Thursday, the Dow and the S&P 500 fell by more than 1 percent. The Nasdaq plunged by more than 3 percent as Apple and Microsoft shares fell by more than 4 percent, and Amazon and Facebook dropped by more than 3 percent. The big tech names have buoyed a market shaken by the coronavirus crisis in recent months. "Concerns of another technology bubble are rising," said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist/SunTrust Advisory, in a note. [CNBC]